Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Anime Where to Watch Online Free?

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video dropped a bucket full of films alongside a refreshed version of a classic anime series. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time has been in the works for the past 15 years, which is poles apart from the Netflix dub anime series.

Name of the Anime Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Release Date March 8, 2021 Cast Megumi Ogata

Kotono Mitsuishi

Megumi Hayashibara

Maaya Sakamoto

Yuko Miyamura

Fumihiko Tachiki

Yuriko Yamaguchi, among others Language Japanese Genre Action/Drama Where to Watch Online Amazon Prime Video

The name ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time‘ suggests that the series continues with the fourth chapter, which currently has a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time has already been released in Japan with a budget of 10 Billion yen, the digital distribution by Amazon made the anime available in the US and in regions where the streaming service is prevalent.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time: Plot

The plot of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time goes like a team located in the heart of Paris, an integral part of Wille, an organization headed by Maya Ibuki. The organization’s motto is that they work on a system designated towards restoring the whole of the city to how it used to be.

However, their noble work is disrupted when Nerv forces attack them. Later, Wille is partnered with Mari Illustrious Makinami and Wunder fleet part of the Unit-08. Find out if Wille can fulfil its goal.









Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time: Where to Watch the Anime Online for Free?

The anime is available on Amazon Prime Video as it is the official streaming network. If you already have a Prime Video subscription, you can tune into the anime right away.

However, if you want to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time for free, then you can avail of the 30-day trial that Amazon Prime Video offers. Ensure that you’re a fresh new user on the platform.