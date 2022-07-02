Eva Mendes Had One Specific – And Amazing – Barbie Request For Her Partner Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is set to live in a Barbie world alongside Margot Robbie for Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie, which is among 2023 movie releases to get excited for. Barbie is currently filming in Los Angeles, and from the photos we’ve seen so far, Gosling could have another iconic role on the books as Ken. But what does his gal, Eva Mendesm think about his platinum blonde, super tan Ken look? It turns out the actress made a fun request related to Gosling’s Barbie look.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for over a decade and are raising their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, together between having high-profile careers. When recently asked about Gosling’s revealed Ken look , here’s what Mendes said:

First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahh,’ but it’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels. But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please? I never ask for anything.’

Eva Mendes was a guest on The Talk while speaking about Ryan Gosling in Barbie. As she revealed, she was successful in getting Gosling’s Ken underwear, which are visible in the first image of the Barbie character alongside a denim outfit. The underwear says “Ken” on the waistband a la Calvin Klein. Check out the full getup, which is sure to be the first of many for the dress-up doll the actor is emulating:

According to Barbie co-star Simu Liu, who is also Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, Ryan Gosling has been going pretty hardcore when it comes to hitting the gym for his Ken body. It certainly shows in that teaser image and well… he is playing a doll. They are pretty well known for impossible body standards. Check out Eva Mendes talking about her man in Barbie:

Aside from that official image, there’s been a number of sightings of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie around Los Angeles shooting Barbie in some fabulous outfits. The pair have worn cowboy outfits and ‘80s skating outfits around Venice Beach thus far. Along with Robbie and Gosling, Barbie has a stacked cast also including Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Issa Rae, just to name a few.

Barbie is set to be released by Warner Bros on July 21, 2023 on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and a week after the next Mission: Impossible. You can stay updated on Barbie’s bright pink road to theaters here on CinemaBlend.