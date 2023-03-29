Eva Marcille Is Divorcing Her Husband

Real Housewives of Atlanta Eva Marcille (an alumnus) and Michael Sterling (her husband), are moving on. TMZ Reports state that Marcille has filed Georgia documents to end her marriage. Marcille and Sterling were married in 2018, and have three children.

According to TMZMarcille stated in her filing that Sterling and she have been divorced for some time. She did not provide a reason, but she stated that her marriage was unretrievable and they cannot reconcile. The couple’s three children were the final straw. Real Housewives’ Ultimate Girls Trip Star wants legal and primary physical custodial rights.

Marcille stated in her filing that Marcille is the competent caregiver. She should therefore have final say over all matters pertaining to their children. Marcille filed the following: RHOA Sterling has been asked to provide child support for an alumnus in exchange for medical, dental and hospitalization expenses. She also describes how she would like the court to distribute their assets. Marcille wants an equitable division of their assets and debts. Marcille made a statement after the split was announced. PEOPLE In which she stressed the importance of putting her and Sterling’s children first in this time of need.

Her statement stated that “This was one of my most difficult decisions ever made, but sometimes life leads you in a way you didn’t expect.” We will never forget the eighteen and half years that we spent together as parents and our children continue to be our greatest priority. Please respect our privacy during this time. Marcille & Sterling got engaged in 2017. They were married one year later. In 2018, they welcomed Michael their first son and Maverick their second. Marcille is now a dad figure to Sterling, Marley’s ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

Marcille announced Marcille’s resignation from RHOA She stated that in 2020 she did this to be able to spend more time with her family. Entertainment Tonight. Her specific comment was that the Bravo series had “taken away from me my time to be with my children and my husband” Reality star, who is also a reality star, stated that she decided to focus her energy and time on her children and the community rather than reality television.