European Studio Mediawan Partners With Good Hero

European production group Mediawan has signed a strategic partnership with Laurent Zeitoun and Gregory Ouanhon’s nascent creative studio Good Hero to co-develop and produce high-end international TV shows and feature films.

The projects will be adapted from the originals slate of Good Hero, which was founded in New York and Paris in 2020 by The Death of Stalin producer Laurent Zeitoun and Gregory Ouanhon.

Overseen by Mediawan’s Pictures’ Elisabeth d’Arvieu, Good Hero’s Kiel Murray (Cars) will supervise story development with Zeitoun and executive produce all scripted content on behalf of the studio.

Zeitoun’s latest film is animated feature Fireheart, which opened in France last week and is voiced by Olivia Cooke and William Shatner and Kenneth Branagh in English speaking territories when it roll out internationally.

“Laurent and Gregory have a unique way of telling stories and creating worlds that resonate with each and every one of us,” said Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton. “This partnership reflects Mediawan’s DNA, which is to work with the most talented teams, empowering us all to bring great productions with an international appeal to life.”

Zeitoun called Mediawan a “leader in global premium content.”

Mediawan recently partnered with Leonine Studios and has more than 50 production labels in France, producing the likes of Call My Agent and Inspector Montalbano.