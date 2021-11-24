Europe is fighting blazing Covid epidemic ‘because it avoided AstraZeneca jab’

EUROPE is fighting a new blazing Covid epidemic because it has resisted the AstraZeneca jab. The vaccine-maker claims that this was due to the fact that EUROPE did not receive the vaccine.

CEO Pascal Soriot said the company’s vaccine gives deeper, longer-lasting protection than those by Pfizer and Moderna.

It is believed to give a greater boost to T-cell immunity. This means that white blood cells can seek out and destroy infected cells with Covid instead of searching for it like antibodies.

EU leaders last year launched a campaign of misinfor­mation about the safety of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab — and handed out tens of millions of Pfizer vaccines instead.

But now infection rates are soaring on the Continent and some countries’ intensive care figures are more than triple that of the UK.

Yesterday, as he opened his company’s £1billion research centre in Cambridge, Mr Soriot suggested Britain is set to escape the clutches of the pandemic more quickly because of the success of his jab.

He said: “In the UK there was a big peak of infections, but not so many hospitalisations relative to Europe.

“And in the UK this vaccine was used to vaccinate older people, whereas in Europe, initially, people thought the vaccine doesn’t work in older people.

“The antibody response drives the immediate defence of the body when you’re attacked by the virus.

“The T cell response takes a little longer to come in but it’s more durable, it lasts longer. And the body remembers that longer.”

Around 25million Brits have had the AstraZeneca vaccine — 51 per cent of all those who are jabbed.

But it has only been given to around 11 per cent of people in the EU, with just 67million doses used compared to 441million of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Only eight per cent of French doses have been delivered with the Oxford jab. That figure is along with 11% in Germany and 16% in Belgium. The Netherlands has 12 percent.

These countries are experiencing rebounding cases rates, and they have three times as many Covid-infected patients in intensive care.

ICU cases doubled in the past month in Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Nether­lands — but rose only 17 per cent in the UK.

Our World in Data reports that there are 48 patients for every million in Austria, and 44 per millions in Germany. These rates are more than triple those of the UK at 14 per Million.

928 people are currently on ventilators in the UK, out of 8,088 hospitalized patients. However, the number of total patients fell by 900 within a fortnight.

Yesterday’s announcements included 42,484 additional cases, an increase of 14 percent over last week and 165 deaths.

Experts say antibody protection — higher from the Pfizer vaccine — wearing off is a key reason for the resurgence.

The AstraZeneca jab may have weakened the T-cell response over time.

Professor Eleanor Riley, immun­ology and infectious disease expert at Edinburgh University, said: “It seems the Oxford AZ vaccine initially induces higher levels of T cells than the mRNA vaccines.

“These T cells are important for long-term immune memory and also for inhibiting virus replication and killing infected cells once an infection becomes established.

“T cells are therefore assumed to contribute to long-term protection against severe Covid-19.

“Since the AZ vaccine is slightly better at inducing these T cells, the implication is that it may provide longer-term protection against hospitalisation and death.”

RATTLED BY CAUSES

The twist of fate comes after France and other EU nations spent early 2021 sniping about the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab’s effectiveness — despite their lagging rollouts.

French President Emmanuel Macron misled the public about the dangers of the vaccine “quasi-ineffective”It was approved for use in older adults just hours after it was approved by the EU regulator.

He also criticized Britain for taking a chance by authorizing the AZ shot so quickly.

Ursula von der Leyen, EU boss, made similar accusations. She claimed that the UK had slashed corners in its approval for the jab.

In March, 20 EU nations — including France and Germany — sensationally defied medical advice and halted the Oxford/AZ vaccine’s rollout over blood-clot fears.

Even though there is a possibility of an extremely rare side effect, the risks for older people are far less than the benefits.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that the jab offers up to 99.9% protection against hospitalization and 75% against illness. These figures have been declining over time.

Experts in Britain say that the vaccine may not be the sole reason the UK is doing better than its neighbors, even though it is protecting us against serious diseases.

Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at Nottingham University, said: “I think the real reason we are seeing stable case numbers in the UK and escalating numbers in many parts of the EU is more to do with levels of population immunity.

“In the UK we have been seeing high virus circulation when we came out of lockdown in summer, and that has generated relatively high levels of immunity in younger people.

“Most older people have gained immunity from vaccination. In some EU countries, this was not true.

“This means our population is gen­erally less susceptible to infection and serious disease.”

The World Health Organ­ization has warned that Europe’s latest Covid wave could send the death toll from its current 1.5million to as high as 2.2million by the spring.

The continent is located in “firm grip”The virus has been confirmed once more and daily deaths have increased from September to 4,200.

Dr Hans Kluge from the WHO Europe was the chief European officer and advised people to keep their social distance in order to avoid being locked down.

He said: “To live with this virus and continue our daily lives, we need to take a ‘vaccine plus’ approach.

‘POSITIVE IMPACT’

“This means getting the standard doses of vaccine, a booster if offered, as well as incorporating preven­tive measures — wearing a mask, washing hands, ventilating indoor spaces and keeping physical distance.”

Austria is now in lockdown. Other countries are considering similar measures.

French minister Véronique Trillet-Lenoir said: “We have to think about reinforcing precautionary measures. We should do that in a coordinated way across the EU.”

Mr Soriot’s comments came as he welcomed Prince Charles to open AstraZeneca’s new lab.

The firm has delivered more than 170 countries with Covid vaccines since the pandemic. They have produced over 2 billion doses.

The Prince of Wales said: “Through­out the pandemic I have greatly admired the dedicated commitment of the entire AstraZeneca team.

“You have developed and delivered a vaccine for the world — in a remarkably short timescale — which will continue to have a positive impact on communities and society for years to come.”

The EU chief warns that there is a possibility of a new Covid version in Europe.