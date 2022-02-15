‘Euphoria’s Angus Cloud, Megan Thee Stallion hit Coach NYFW show

NEW YORK — As style trends of decades past make their return with a new generation, Coach worked to welcome home fashionphiles with looks of yore at its latest show.

Nostalgia for previous eras has hit a high note in fashion, with young stars looking to the past for their inspiration. Coach’s iteration of longing for a different time inspired grunge looks reminiscent of the ’90s Monday.

Camera flashes surrounding front-row attendees Megan Thee Stallion, who modeled for the brand’s spring 2022 campaign, and “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud, were the only lights illuminating the dimly lit venue ahead of the start of Coach’s New York Fashion Week show.

Stallion, rocking a long leather trench coat with matching black booties, was seated next to the HBO breakout star, who wore a colorful sherpa-lined jacket, as well as actress Tommy Dorfman, social media influencer Rickey Thompson and “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton. Social media darlings Hari Nef, Richie Shazam, Quincy, Elsa Majimbo and Parker Kit Hill sat elsewhere in the front row.

Coach’s collection debuted inside Basketball City, the large-scale events space housed along the water overlooking the Manhattan Bridge.

The Valentine’s Day show offered an immersive experience, with housefront facades and a car placed around the room, tapping into the theme of returning home.

“This is somewhere in America – not a real place, perhaps, but a collection of people, stories, and possibilities, written by you and me,” the show notes, artfully prepared as a neighborhood newsletter, said.

Coach designer Stuart Vevers sent plaid frocks, bright sunglasses, oversized graphic shirts and cozy sherpa-lined coats down the runway. Each look was adorned with the latest of the design house’s bags, including leather shoulder bags, totes and sling bags, some of which were reimagined from the Coach archives for the Fall 2022 collection.

The collection showed 42 looks, an edited offering compared to some of the other collections seen during this season’s events.

The brand put its focus on more than the clothes: In honor of the show and as part of its initiative to provide 5,000 scholarships by 2025, the Coach Foundation made a donation to the Free Arts NYC organization, according to show notes.

