Euphoria Remade INXS “Kick”Stock Images

Alexander Burchardt doesn’t look anything like Michael Hutchence. Yes, he’s handsome like the INXS singer, and has a similarly defined jawline, but the resemblance stops there. But through happenstance and Hollywood magic, the 29-year-old web developer from Copenhagen recently became an unlikely stand-in for Hutchence in the second season for HBO’s wildly popular show Euphoria.

Burchardt was like many teens and twentysomethings. He had been watching the viral teen dramas.. He was a few episodes into the recently concluded Season Two when he saw one of the show’s most tragically romantic scenes, in which viewers learn the backstory of controversial patriarch Cal Jacobs. Cal’s best friend and would-be lover goes to the jukebox at a bar to queue up INXS’s classic hit “Never Tear Us Apart,”From their 1987 album Kick. But upon closer inspection, Burchardt and his girlfriend noticed something was off: A quick shot at the album cover in the jukebox window didn’t reveal Hutchence’s face on the artwork, but Burchardt’s from a stock image photo shoot he’d shot nearly a decade earlier.

“It was me. In the split second we see the album cover, I saw it and I got so confused,” Burchardt says. “You’d be surprised how easily you could recognize yourself when you least expect it. I remember that photo shoot [and] the clothes I was wearing but I was shocked. We thought it was impossible so we rewound the scene, paused again and looked, and my girlfriend was screaming.”

He quickly started sharing the development with friends and family, and posted the Easter egg in Euphoria’s Reddit page. Burchardt wasn’t the only add-in; the entire album was spoofed as the latest in the wacky history of Hollywood dopplegänger visual works, presumably when a show or movie can’t get the licenses for the real thing. In this instance, EuphoriaThis album is the equivalent of a stunt-double. The illusion was convincing enough for most people to see, but it made for a humorous easter egg for those who were more focused.

An unidentified, squatting, dark-haired man wearing a black T-shirt replaced drummer Jon Farriss, who was originally on the cover sporting a black-and-white striped shirt, while a slightly hunched blonde man donning dark sunglasses stood in for guitarist-saxophonist Kirk Pengilly. Meanwhile, the font for the band’s name and album title are slightly different, the stars between them have been switched out with X’s and the skateboard at the top of the album cover has a different design. Viewers who don’t know much about INXS or weren’t paying close enough attention wouldn’t notice the imitated cover, but others, like comedian Eliza Skinner, were quick to see the discrepancy.

Euphoria! What is the matter with this album cover? I almost believed I had the first undeniable Mandela Effect. pic.twitter.com/AxD6oqgDO9 — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) January 24, 2022

Burchardt was the one who took the photos used in the show 10 years ago, when he began a brief career as a model. The modeling days have long since ended, but those photos ended up on iStock, where they could be licensed for for a wide range of personal and commercial uses including film and TV shots, according to iStock’s website. (It’s a similar reason OfficeB.J., star and producer Novak’s face is on So many products from all corners of the globe.)

Euphoria isn’t even the first HBO show in the past year to remake an album cover. As the eagle-eyed viewers will see, Sex and the City Spinoff Just like that It should be noted, the show used a slightly modified album artwork of Todd Rundgren’s 1971 album Something/Anything Carrie pulled out a record sleeve in the first episode.

But Euphoria’s Remake of Kick isn’t all that subtle compared to the initial artwork. It looks like Burchardt altered the stock photo to highlight his hair like Hutchence. However, there is no resemblance. Burchardt’s picture shows a prominent beard, while Hutchence appears clean-shaven on the actual album cover.

After seeing the scene, Burchardt and Burchardt quickly began poring over the iStock site in search of the photo. Burchardt found the photo by performing a Google Images reverse search. “We looked through around 50 pages on iStock searching ‘long and dark-haired man with beard’ and we couldn’t find me at the time,” Burchardt says. “We found a lot of other people who I thought looked a lot more like Michael Hutchence than I do, so I’m very happy they chose me.”

While Burchardt recalls being told at least once in his life he has a passing resemblance to Hutchence — the similarity was closer when he had the long, flowy hair seen in the stock image — he concedes it’s not a perfect match. “I asked my mother after all this if she thought I looked like him and she said the opposite,” that I look absolutely nothing like him,” he says with a chuckle.

Alexander Burchardt Discovers Himself on Euphoria

HBO declined to participate in this story or reveal any details about how the album art came to be, so it’s unclear what happened in that situation. What’s most likely is that the show couldn’t get a license to the album artwork and made the copy instead. A license to use album artwork may be denied by a production company or film studio for many reasons. Christiane Kinney, an attorney in the music industry whose specialty is copyright law, points out that individual members of INXS (or Michael Hutchence’s estate) may not have given their permission to use their name or likeness in the show. It could have been for financial reasons as well as artistic or personal reasons.

“There’s any number of scenarios that could lead to this,”Kinney said. “There are right of publicity laws, some of which extend to after death,”Kinney states. Even if the label granted permission, beyond that it’s usually common courtesy to reach out to third parties or their estates to get permission. Maybe the producers couldn’t reach these parties in time and decided to make the spoof instead.”

Kinney also notes that the album art is similar enough that it could also be a case of a derivative work — an instance in which someone makes new art from an original but would still require a license to create. (A famous derivative work is Marcel Duchamp’s famous L.H.O.O.Q.) It’s unclear if HBO had such a license.

Depending on if the record label — Atlantic Records, in this case — holds the rights to an album cover, the label could’ve denied the use as well. (Atlantic didn’t reply to a request for comment.) Kinney stated that it was unlikely, given the approval of the song. Another possibility is that Euphoria simply didn’t want to go through the hassle and payment of securing a license for an album cover that would only be in a shot for half a second.

“The fact that they used the track itself — and that’s assuming they likely had the rights to use the song — coupled with them stripping the album cover so substantially [and] then changing the musicians out with stock images makes me think it was more because of a potential name and likeness or right of publicity concern,”Kinney said.

Burchardt’s experience with the legal limbo was unique, regardless of the reason. “Obviously, this is an incredible story to tell,”He says. “How often does something like this ever happen?”