Etta Ng Chok Lam’s birth in 1999 was catalyst to Jackie Chan’s biggest career controversy

A clip from Jackie Chan’s latest movie has prompted many to enquire about his daughter Etta Ng Chok Lam, with whom his relationship has caused a great deal of controversy.

Many Twitter users were led to believe that a clip taken from Jackie Chan’s latest movie, Ride On, showed emotional footage of him and his daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam. Thanks to an added context note, however, Twitter users have learned that the footage did not actually show Chan and Etta Ng, but rather Chan and actress Liu Haocun. In reality Chan and Etta have a strained relationship, to say the least. Here’s what we know about the controversy that Chan can’t seem to escape from.

Inside Jackie Chan’s 1999 press conference

The birth of a child tends to be a celebratory occasion for many, but the birth of Chan’s second child, and first daughter, was preempted by a press conference in which the Rush Hour star was forced to apologize for infidelity. Up until that point, Chan had enjoyed a relatively drama-free career and was seen simply as a loveable Holywood star. But the martial artist saw a new side of the press in the late 90s when he fessed up to an extramarital affair that had led to Hong Kong actress Elaine Ng being seven months pregnant with his would-be daughter, Etta.

“I’ve let my family down, but I’m very lucky. My wife has forgiven me,” Chan told the media, according to a report at the time. “When the child is born, I hope you won’t disturb the child, and I hope you will let the child enjoy childhood,” he went on to say in reference to the behavior of the media who he claimed had been intruding on his family’s privacy.

Despite Chan claiming at the time that “If the child is mine, I’ll surely take responsibility,” he and Etta have since endured something of a turbulent relationship.

A brief look at Jackie Chan and Etta Ng Chok Lam’s relationship

It has long been claimed that Chan disowned his daughter due to her sexuality, though the star denies such allegations. It does appear, however, that the pair have never been particularly close.

In 2015, a teenage Etta told the press that she had “no feelings” for Chan, adding that “He (Chan) is my biological father, but he is not in my life.”

Though Chan has seldom spoken about Etta publically, he did make a rare admission about his estranged daughter back in 2013.

While promoting Police Story 2013, a movie that features an emotional father-daughter moment, Chan reportedly told the Chinese media that the scene had reminded him of Xiao Long Nu, the nickname given to Etta by the press, and that he couldn’t help but “break into tears” during filming.

Chan went on to admit that he had “neglected her (Etta) for the longest time”, though details of any communication between the pair since are scarce.

What do we know about Etta Ng Chok Lam?

Though her relationship with her father has been out of the news cycle for a number of years up until now, Etta has made the headlines herself on a couple of occasions.

The rumors about Chan disowning her first circulated back around 2017 after Etta and her girlfriend had taken to Instagram to publically announce that they were dating.

In November 2018, Etta confirmed that she and her partner Andi Autumn had married. Half a year prior to their announcement, the couple reportedly posted a now-deleted video in which they claimed that they were homeless.

It would appear that Etta is now living a rather quiet life, and neither she nor Andi are active on social media.