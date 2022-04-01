Ethan Coen Creates Next Feature with Focus and Working Title

After watching Joel Coen, Joel’s brother and longtime collaborator, he directed. The Tragedy of Macbeth Ethan has received critical praise for his film. Sources tell Deadline that he is currently pursuing his own directing job. The film was co-written by Ethan and Tricia Cooke. However, details about the plot are being kept private.

Coen and Cooke are also producing with Robert Graf and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Just like The Tragedy of Macbeth was Joel’s first solo outing as a director, this will mark Ethan’s first time directing without his brother. Ethan was most recently in charge of the western anthology pic The Ballad about Buster Scruggs Nextflix with his brother. His brother and he were nominated by the Oscars for best adapted screenplay.

UTA repped him.