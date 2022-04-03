Estelle Harris, Star of ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies of Natural Causes

Estelle Harris, an acclaimed actress, passed away Saturday night at the age 93

Her career spans decades, and she is best known for being the author of “Seinfeld”Her voiceover work in The Veronica Mars Movie “Toy Story” franchise.

Glen Harris, Estelle’s son held her hand as she died and said in a Statement to DeadlineShe died in Palm Desert, California at 6:25 p.m. She would have celebrated her 94th birthday on April 4.

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her,” Glen said.

Harris’s career spans many years in Hollywood. Perhaps her most memorable role was that of Estelle Costanza (George’s mother in the sitcom of the 1990s). “Seinfeld.”

Her three grandsons and great-grandson, as well as her three siblings, are her survivors.