Essential item every airline passenger must bring onboard for a smooth flight

8 Things Pilots Never Do When Traveling as Passengers

If anyone’s a professional traveler, it’s the people who fly planes for a living. To help those wanting to be as organized as they can be during flight, a few pilots shared the things they always bring with them as passengers.

Barefoot Bathroom Break

Pilot Stefán Dór Arnarsson explained the horror of taking a bathroom break without your shoes on. “Many passengers understandably take their shoes off when seated for comfort during the flight, but I always make sure to wear shoes when using the bathroom,” he said.

Rather than risk getting bodily fluids on your feet or socks, just put your shoes back on for a moment.

Standing Too Early

Michelle Gooris, who blogs under the name Dutch Pilot Girl, said another dangerous faux pas she sees: standing up in the aisle when the plane is not at the gate yet and the fasten seatbelt sign is still on. Saying she would “never do it,” she said people would be surprised by how many passengers do.

Besides being illegal to unbuckle while the light is still on, it is also dangerous. Gooris explained that pilots sometimes need to hit the brakes suddenly and people standing can get hurt.

The Beverage Rule

Pilot Jeanie Carter shared her rule of thumb when traveling as a passenger. “I always stop at the market or anywhere that sells bottled water and take my own onboard,” she explained. There are times when, due to a short flight time or turbulence that would make beverage carts dangerous, flight attendants are unable to even serve water. That’s why it’s always a good idea to have your own.

Overhead Bin Etiquette

While you might be tempted to put both your carry-on bags in the overhead bins, pilots say that’s not the right thing to do. Carter admitted she used to do it, too, until she realized how hard it was for passengers who had no room for their suitcases. Although the rule states we must keep our personal item under the seat in front of us, and can use the bin for bigger carry-ons, many travelers ignore it for their own comfort. “I now always keep that backpack under the seat in front of me. If everyone would do that one small thing, it would make travel so much easier for everyone,” Carter said.

Windows Open

If you have a window seat, some pilots think it’s on you to open those shades when the time is right. “I never keep the window shade closed for takeoff or landing,” pilot and blogger Mindy Lindheim explained. She noted that it gives flyers the best views, and also lets them be an extra set of eyes for the pilots, who can’t see the wings from the cockpit.

“A passenger could be the first to see something abnormal and notify flight crew,” she said.