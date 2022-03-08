ESPN Site The Undefeated Changes Branding for Andscape

ESPN’s online platform was previously known under the name “The Undefeated”The brand has been rebranded as “Andscape,”A shop with the slogan “Where Blackness is infinite.”

“Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity,” the site’s new ‘About’ tab reads. “Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Co., the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform.”

Raina Kelley, Editor-in Chief, wrote the following: CommentAbout the name change. We cite two facts as well as a gut feeling.

“We needed a name that stretched what we thought we should be into whatever we wanted to be,”Kelly wrote Fact One. “Over the last five years, we blew through the intersections of sports, race and culture into the myriad intersections of Black and Everything. We do a lot now. But we want to do more and we need a name that can grow with us.”

“Fact two: We’ve always been about that not-conventional, never-boring life, so we knew that besides illuminating the nuance and beauty of Black life, we needed a name that leaves behind dulled and dusty paradigms and creates space for new meanings,”Kelly said for the second fact. We’re not going to engage in conversations that measure our humanity as if it were in doubt.”

“AND is for the infinite ways we define Blackness, and SCAPE is for our inclusive, eclectic and deeply dimensional view of the world”Kelly went on. “I can’t wait to see what Andscape will mean to you and your Ands.”

“Hunch: The world is ready for that Black gaze,”Kelly added the following at the end of her comment. “But it doesn’t much matter if the world is ready or not. ’Cause we’re doing it anyway. Welcome home.”

Kelley was named editor-in chief of the new publication in May 2021. He succeeded Kevin Merida who founded the project and is now editor-in–chief of The Los Angeles Times. Before helming The Undefeated, Kelley served as the outlet’s managing dditor for five years.

The Undefeated was launched on May 17, 2016 with the goal of telling stories about sports from an African American perspective.

There were many reactions to the name changes. Some people thought it was a mistake. WhitewashesThe outlet’s potential and those who are curious about what it will bring.