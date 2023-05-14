Erling Haaland signs £2MILLION contract with top fashion brand… and Man City star close to agreeing another deal

ERLING HAALAND has penned a mega contract with fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, reports claim.

The endorsement deal is reportedly worth up to £2million.

6 Erling Haaland has reportedly signed an endorsement deal with Dolce & Gabbana Photo: INSTAGRAM

6 The deal is claimed to be worth up to £2million Photo: INSTAGRAM

6 Haaland’s Instagram page is where he regularly displays his sense of style Photo: INSTAGRAM

6 The Manchester City striker had a spectacular debut season Credit: PA

The Mail On Sunday, who say Dolce & Gabbana are the first fashion brand to snap up the Manchester City star.

PrettyLittleThing also wants to get Haaland on board as an endorser.

The 22-yearold visited PLT’s founder Umar Kamani at his Dubai home in December but still has not signed a contract.

But The Mail say Dolce & Gabbana have already swooped to agree an endorsement deal with Haaland.

Haaland, the Etihad striker who is known for his dazzling style and elegance has been spotted wearing Etihad luxury on his shirt. Instagram profile.

Following the news of his Dolce & Gabbana deal, a source told The Mail: “He’s the man of the moment. He’s massive and Dolce & Gabbana has got hold of him first.

This is a big deal for them. His fans are now wearing their clothes, and they’re cool.

Elsewhere, Haaland is said to boast an astonishing car collection, including a £300,000 Rolls Royce.

And he also owns an array of watches worth over £1million.

Haaland, who joined the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of last year, has had a spectacular debut season.

This is the highest number of goals scored by any Premier League player ever in a single season.

Ses goals helped propel City to a historic triple.

Pep Guardiola and Co. are leading the Premier League, and in the FA Cup Final, and they’re tied at 1-1 with Real Madrid as the two teams move into their second Champions League semifinal.

6 Haaland has also been reported to have expressed interest in an endorsement agreement with PrettyLittleThing Photo: INSTAGRAM