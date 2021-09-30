Erika Jayne’s Reunion On RHOBH Season 11 Sparks New Outburst After Locking Horns With Fellow Str

Erika Jayne gave herself credit for the explosive RHOBH Season 11 reunion. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, the reality star tooted her own horn. She thinks she’s the reason why the reunion episode was so good. Of course, the main storyline of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill Season 11 is her divorce and embezzlement case.

The Pretty Mess author didn’t run and hide. Erika arrived at the reunion fully prepared. She was prepared to answer questions at the reunion. Erika practiced her speech and got advice from her attorney before the reunion.

She wasn’t fully prepared but she got involved with another person at the reunion.

Who was Erika Jayne fighting with?

Andy Cohen previously teased that the reunion is “juicy.” The super-sized reunion is the “best season…in years.” It won’t be the usual three-part reunion that fans are used to. It will be aired in four parts.

The season is not ending soon, this means. Andy didn’t reveal the intense fight that took place at their reunion. He also did not reveal the name of the woman she fought. It turns out it was the Real Housewives executive himself.

According to new reports, Erika Jayne was arguing with Andy Cohen during the reunion taping. An insider close to production saw them “fighting” on the set as their fellow cast members had a race-fueled conversation. Does that mean it’s the end of Andy’s friendship with the RHOBH star?





“Most of the fighting was actually done [between] Andy and Erika,” an insider told Hollywood Life on Monday, September 27. “And it what a lot of the reunion will be about. [But] Erika isn’t mad at Andy at all. And she understands that he has a job to do.”

Garcelle confronted Lisa Rinna when she made a racially insensitive comment. The Coming to America star felt “emotional” and went after Rinna. As Andy and Erika argued, the two of them got into it. Garcelle already shared her feelings about race in a previous episode, which is something she’s “passionate” about.

RHOBH star needs more time

Erika Jayne reportedly asked for more time to respond to the $25 million lawsuits she received. The “XXpen$ive” singer is currently working with her lawyer. She hopes to avoid having to pay the victims. However, Robert Ronald and fans agree that Erika Jayne owes the victims of Thomas Girardi’s law firm.

According to the court documents obtained by Radar Online, Erika and her lawyer asked for a two-week extension amid the ongoing legal proceedings. She would have to repay the funds to her estranged husband’s former clients. Thomas and Erika are accused of embezzling funds meant to be used by his former clients. His now-bankrupt law office also accused her of making fraudulent transfers totaling $25 million.