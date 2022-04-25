Erika Jayne Teases RHOBH’s Dramatic Aspen Trip: “I’m Regretful”

Erika noted that she and Kyle have since “worked it out,” but she didn’t reveal where she stands with Sutton, Crystal, Sheree or Garcelle, though it’s safe to say things are not particularly friendly with the latter: Erika recently filmed herself throwing out Garcelle’s new book, Love Me as I Am.

Despite all of the Aspen talk, Erika, Kyle and Lisa failed to address any impending drama with Kathy Hilton. Fans took notice of a potential squabble after she left a comment on her husband Rick Hilton‘s Instagram mid-trip. “Please call me,” Kathy wrote. “I need to get out of here now!!!!!”

Kyle did, however, reveal that she “has issues” with Sutton and Crystal throughout the new season.

Meanwhile, newcomer Sanela Diana Jenkins seemingly received rave reviews from all three Housewives. As Erika put it, “I aspire to the level of no f–ks that Diana gives.”