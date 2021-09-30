Erika Jayne Said She’s Broke Amid Legal Drama

Erika Jayne said she’s completely broke on Wednesday’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Jayne told her costars she has “zero dollars” amid her and Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal drama.

The couple are accused of embezzling millions from the widows and orphans of plane crash victims.

Erika Jayne said she doesn’t have a penny to her name.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about her financial situation and ongoing legal drama on Wednesday night’s episode.

“I’m out here rebuilding my life but, girl, I have zero dollars,” Jayne, 50, told her costar Kyle Richards. “And by the time those trustees are done, there’ll be nothing. So, I walk out of this with nothing.”

Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 82, has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the widows and orphans of plane crash victims to fund the couple’s lavish lifestyle. Jayne filed for divorce in November, which a lawsuit said was a “sham” to hide the couple’s assets.

“Nobody wants to see themselves with nothing,” Richards said during a confessional on Wednesday’s episode. “But obviously the victims here are the ones that need to be paid the money. It’s plain and simple.”





Jayne split from Girardi in November.



Steve Eichner/NameFace/SIPA USA







Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese, filed for bankruptcy in December. According to a bankruptcy filing obtained by Insider in August, the firm is more than $100 million in debt.

A bankruptcy trustee also confirmed that Girardi had transferred $20 million in loans from his law firm to Jayne’s company, EJ Global. A judge then ruled that Jayne will be liable to pay three of her husband’s former clients, who are owed $11 million dollars.

Despite the couple’s lawsuits, Jayne has continued to appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. But the reality TV star said she had to “walk a very fine line” in how she presented herself.

“There are a lot of people that are looking at me, and if I look like I’m having a little too much fun, I’m not remorseful,” Jayne told her costars during Wednesday’s episode in which the group of friends went on a lavish boat ride, hosted by Richard’s sister and Paris Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton. “If I look like I’m looking a little too good, I have no shame. So I’m damned if I do and I’m damned if I don’t.”

“I want to have fun. I want to laugh,” she added. “But if I laugh too much, I get criticized for that. Then, if I hang my head in shame, I’m clearly guilty of something.”