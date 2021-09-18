Erika Girardi’s Attorney Makes Bold Claim About Bethenny Frankel

Evan Borges, Erika Jayne’s attorney, told Page Six that Bethenny Frankel is trying to “throw dirt on” his client by bringing up Tom Girardi’s old debts. Borges told Page Six, “Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel…this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations.” But team Bethenny told the outlet that her comments about Erika’s former husband had nothing to do with the “RHOBH” star.

A source close to Bethenny told Page Six, “If you listen to ‘Just B with Bethenny,’ she compliments Erika. This is about Tom and the deception he perpetuated throughout the legal industry, which was widely known for years.”

The Skinnygirl CEO dropped a bomb about Girardi on her podcast “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.” Bethenny spilled that Tom allegedly owed her now deceased friend Dennis Shields $500,000 and said his “financial mismanagement was the ‘worst-kept secret’ in Los Angeles lawyers’ circles,” Page Six reported. Bethenny clarified her podcast comments on September 16, tweeting, “I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic. The pod wasn’t about her as I don’t speak on what I don’t know @justbpodcast.”