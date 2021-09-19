Eric Trump Gets Epically Trolled When Asking A Simple Question About His Dad

By Brandon Pitt
On Sept. 16, Eric Trump tweeted a link to a website called DoYouMissMeYet.com, which shows a picture of his father, Donald Trump, standing in front of a giant American flag with a black background and smiling with open arms, per HuffPost. Many people on Twitter had a less than positive reaction to the mysterious website, like Twitter user Doug Profit, who tweeted, “I had the flu once. I had a terrible headache, and I was puking and s******* diarrhea everywhere. I don’t miss THAT, either,” in response.

It suspiciously gives the same energy that Donald Trump gave back in Aug. 13 when he wrote a mini-statement about what he perceives as President Joe Biden’s failures on his website, ending it in all caps with the phrase “DO YOU MISS ME YET?” The statement was taken down from Trump’s site, but his aide Liz Harrington tweeted a screenshot of the statement, which brought on a slew of reactions on social media, both positive and not so positive.

The Trumps might settle for a tweet poll about the popularity of the former president next time. The backlash might feel more gentle.

