Eric, The Boyz Eric is in the hospital after a stair accident. He will not be able to attend Singapore Concert

A sudden accident occurred while The Boyz were practicing their Singapore Concert! Label revealed details!

The Boyz, a group of K-pop stars, are currently on their Zeneration World Tour, performing concerts in multiple Asian nations, including Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines. Eric, the youngest and lead member, is a rapper and dancer. He has gained attention with his dance skills and on-stage presence.

The Boyz Eric is rushed to the hospital after a stair accident

The Boyz Eric’s stairs accident is causing concern among fans as the label informs that the singer was taken to the hospital. The official website states that the singer was taken to hospital. The following is a statement by the spokesperson, “Eric fell down the stairs while preparing for THE BOYZ 2ND WORLD TOUR ZENERATION in SINGAPORE concert and is currently in the hospital going through a detailed check-up.”

The label also clarified that Eric will not be able to join The Boyz Singapore’s concert on July 20th.

Fans wish for a speedy recovery

K-pop fans are pouring wishes for the rapper’s fast recovery after the sudden news of the accident surfaced on social media.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Get well soon Eric. I just read his replies on Weverse this afternoon….. He was so excited, then this happened!”

Another added: “To Eric, I hope you don’t blame yourself because what happened earlier was not your fault. I am praying for your fast recovery.”

Zeneration Setlist: A Look at It

The setlist for the concert in Singapore is making the fans eagerly anticipate it, even though Eric won’t be there! The complete Zeneration tour setlist is below.

HITCASIA is the place to go for all Asian entertainment. Facebook, Twitter” Instagram.

K-pop: BTS Jin reveals how he was ‘fooled’ into joining Bangtan Boys in new BTS book