Eric Kim is named Executive Vice President Current Programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios

CBS Entertainment named Eric Kim to the position of Executive Vice President, Current Programmes at CBS Studios and CBS Entertainment. He assumes his new position after Amy Reisenbach, Amy’s predecessor at CBS Entertainment, was elevated to the office of President.

Kim will oversee the network and studio’s primetime and daytime programming, and he will report to Reisenbach and president of CBS Studios, David Stapf.

Kim’s stint at CBS spans over 11 years, beginning in 2011. Kim was in charge of all production phases for drama and comedy shows, from 2011 to 2011. “Blue Bloods,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “FBI: International” “CSI.”

Before CBS, Kim worked on live action series for Nickelodeon and Teen Nick from 2009 to 2011. Later, he was appointed vice president for current programming at The CW. He remained there for three more years.

“I’ve worked closely with Eric for over a decade and have always been impressed with his incredible programming instincts, skill in working with showrunners on our biggest hit shows and strong relationships throughout the creative community,” Reisenbach said. “I’m very excited for him to take on this significant role. He is a proven, smart executive whose leadership and input will be vital to the success of our series.”

Kim’s journey into the entertainment industry began while working for director Jonathan Demme on the Oscar-winning film “Philadelphia.” He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature.

“Eric’s creative instincts and his ability to champion new writers and producers complement his strong relationships with established showrunners, making him an exceptional executive,” Stapf claimed. “His leadership has earned the trust and respect of both the industry and his colleagues at the Studio and Network. As Eric steps into this new role, I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he makes both within the creative community and on our series that are enjoyed by global audiences.”