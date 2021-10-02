Epix and Blumhouse Announce Premiere Dates ‘House On The Bayou’. ‘American Refugee’

Blumhouse and Epix have announced premiere dates for two films taken from their original TV movie schedule. A House on the Bayou On November 19, it will be on the internet. American Refugee Available December 10.

Paramount Home Entertainment will also make the photos available daily on PVOD.

A House on the Bayou Follow a family vacation to a rural Louisiana mansion. Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider) are looking for a relaxing vacation with their daughter Anna McHugh in an attempt to heal and reconnect. The weekend turns sinister when Doug Van Liew and Jacob Lofland, two suspiciously friendly neighbors, show up at dinner uninvited.

You can watch the trailer above, which was shown with the premiere dates at BlumFest 2021.

American Refugee revolves about a family seeking shelter in a neighbor’s bunker while the American economy is in collapse and the nation under martial law. The danger they face inside the bunker is greater than that outside. Erika Alexander, Derek Luke and Peyton Jackson star alongside Vince Mattis, Zamani Wilder, Zamani Wester, Sam Trammell and Zamani Jackson.

Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold from Blumhouse executive produced both movies. Mary-Margaret Kunze was also an EP. A House on the Bayou Lisa Bruce American Refugee

Here is the A House on the Bayou Trailer