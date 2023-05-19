Epic Games is giving away blockbuster games every week – and the first is a fan-favourite open-world

EPIC Games Store launched a weekly promotion to give away one new game.

Epic Games Store customers can already download this game free of charge.

1 The first game to be given away is Death Stranding. Credit: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding is the first game being given away absolutely free, down from its usual price of £23.99

It’s the first game released by Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear fame after leaving Konami.

Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and other actors star in this game where you are a messenger delivering supplies on a devastated planet.

Death Stranding features one of gaming’s largest ever open worlds and was well-received by critics and fans alike.

Epic Games Store will offer it for free until Thursday, 25 May 2023

The mystery of the new game that will follow is still unknown.

In order to download and play your free games, you’ll need to download the Epic Games Launcher to your PC.

Then all you need to do to claim your free game is to download it via the game’s page on the Epic Website.

The announcement came alongside a new rewards scheme that Epic is introducing which is similar to Nintendo’s Gold Points.

Every purchase on the Store will earn customers 5% in cash back.

You can even buy games that are on sale.

The money is placed into a special wallet, called a “Rewards Wallet”, that only allows you to buy games at the Epic Store.

However, the money in your rewards wallet can be used alongside your normal payment method, so you don’t need to save up in order to buy the latest releases.

Epic Games will also hold a Mega Sale to introduce this new program. This event offers huge discounts on several recently released video games.

It will be on for the entire month. People have plenty of opportunity to make huge savings.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.