EO Director had a secret weapon to get a great performance from a donkey

Jerzy Skolowski was a Polish filmmaker who made his first movie in 1960. However, his latest film is now available. “EO” was one of the most adventurous and freshest films to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It centers on a donkey, a wandering animal who travels across Europe in search of adventure. These adventures can be heartbreaking and terrifying. The problem is that “EO” doesn’t sit back and observe its protagonist — instead, Skolimowski uses drones, effects and a jarring sound design to put viewers in the donkey’s head.

Many commented when your Cannes premiere was that it exuded boldness and youthful energy. Is it possible to feel youthful as an 84-year-old filmmaker?

Non, I’m fully aware of both my age and limits. But I’m glad that the film is taken this way. This film is different from my other films in that I encouraged my collaborators to have as much impact as possible. My previous films were more personal and focused on my own thoughts. This was where I really tried to gain input from my filmmaker, my editor and my co-writer. This youthful quality you mentioned could be because my average age is less than mine.

Did you find something in the material that motivated you to push your coworkers?

Perhaps it’s the message that the film conveys. This film was made with love for both animals and the natural world. And by choosing my collaborators, that was the most important criterion — their attitude toward animals. Our shared passion for animals led us to work together to make the planet a better place.

Human beings often abuse animals in very extreme and cruel ways. This includes industrial meat production. Humans need to be ashamed. This is barbaric. Perhaps these macabre, extreme, or dramatic things will end one day.

You saw Robert Bresson’s “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Another film where the protagonist was a donkey back in 1966. You’ve been considering doing your own version of this idea for some time.

Not really, no, although the impact of Robert Bresson’s film on my career was enormous. The death of the donkey moved me so much that I cried. Robert Bresson helped me to become a more normal, cynical viewer. Robert Bresson demonstrated to me how the animal characters can have a greater impact on the viewers than the human ones.

Any human character performed by the actor, you know that whatever he performs, it would be always with the subconscious suspicion of the audience that it’s only an act, a performance. An instant later, the actor returned to his private life, laughing, drinking, jokeing, etc. While the death of the donkey was real — it moved me enormously because I knew that animals cannot act. There is truth in an animal’s performance, which is not a performance, actually — it is them being natural.

We were fed up of the linear narrative when I tried to find a subject for my new film together with Ewa, my co-writer and producer. This format was used in millions of films. The audience should be tired of the three-act structure. This is why we sought a new approach.

The film’s narration was not our preferred way. We decided to use an animal character as a main role, which would reduce dialogue. Dialogues always seem to be the most weakest section of the film. This is not just because the dialogues are often poorly written but also because the acting skills of the actors may not be as good.

We were fortunate enough to be in Sicily during Christmas and saw a show by a living shepherd. The biggest attraction was the barn with Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus, and full of animals – chickens, geese, pigs, sheep, cows, all making incredible noise. And I noticed in the far corner, away from all the other animals, is one silent animal who doesn’t move, who doesn’t produce any sound. It was a donkey, with wide-open eyes observing what’s going on. And I thought, I can tell my story through donkey’s eyes.

In the way you shot the film and in the sound design, you’re taking us into the donkey’s point of view. Is that possible?

Normaly, I set up the scene and then shoot the master shot that covers the entire situation. Next, I pay attention to my main character. [the] donkey. No matter what he does, I always follow his every move. Also, I photograph the exact same movements with my camera. And to my surprise, looking at the monitor on the set, I noticed enormous difference between my objective shots and the same situation shot as donkey’s point of view. The images had extra value. It was almost like they were being seen by someone else from another planet. I understood that this is the strength of telling the story through donkey’s eyes. They could have been fragments. However, because the donkey pays more attention to specific details it can tell the story completely differently.

So what’s it like working with donkey actors?

Actors can be very helpful sometimes, but they can also cause problems by asking unnecessary questions. But donkey doesn’t ask any questions and also doesn’t understand what the director wants him to do. The first step in working with donkey is to build a bond between him and his director. The rest of the crew were either going to lunch or making another shot. I spent the time with the donkey and established that there is a special connection between the director and the donkey. (Have a good time.) And, of course, I had my greatest weapon — carrots. Carrots are a miracle worker in tough situations.

