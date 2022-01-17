Entertainment Weekly is now a joke according to a Bombshell Internal Email Staffer

Entertainment Weekly is now a joke according to a Bombshell Internal Email Staffer
By Tom O'Brien
Over a year after the ouster of the outlet’s top editor amid misconduct accusations, negativity remains

Entertainment Weekly, which fired its top editor a year ago amid complaints about his racist and sexist comments, is reeling from a new set of staff complaints, this time about a lack of editorial leadership and — as a bombshell email sent to top editors alleged — declining standards that the author claims have “made a joke”The publication.

Signed by “the elephant in the room,”This internal email was sent to editors at the top in January and was obtained by said the “writing at EW has gone downhill.” “Yes, page hits are important,”The email was sent to Mary Margaret, editor-in-chief of the outlet. It also included a newsletter and a website. “But people are eventually going to tune out if articles are poorly written. The out of context clickbait titles, posting out of context quotes… and film reviews that sound like paid-for PR pieces from studios completely make a joke of our magazine and entertainment journalism.” 

