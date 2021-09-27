Entertainment One Boards ‘Operación Marea Negra’

Entertainment One (eOne) has picked up international distribution rights (outside of Spain and Portugal) to Operación Marea Negra, a four-part submarine drama series.

The Spanish-language project comes from Amazon Prime Video and Ficción Producciones. The deal was brokered by Noel Hedges, eOne’s EVP, Acquisitions, International Distribution and marks eOne’s first Spanish-language acquisition.

Set in November 2019 and inspired by real events, the show follows three companions as they attempt to cross the Atlantic in a homemade sub loaded with more than 3,000 kilos of cocaine. While aboard, they fight for survival – battling storms, unpredictable currents, hunger, infighting, and the authorities – in this risky underwater adventure.

Álex González stars with further cast including Nerea Barros, Nuno Lopes, Miquel Insua, and Luis Zahera.

Mamen Quintas and Julio Casal serve as executive producers with Portugal’s Ukbar Filmes. Co-producers are FORTA, led by TVG, and the Portuguese RTP. The series will be directed by Daniel Calparsoro, Oskar Santos and João Maia.