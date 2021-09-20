Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s 3 Kids Are Dad’s Cutest Fans

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's 3 Kids Are Dad's Cutest Fans
By Brandon Pitt
In
Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. Three!

You can’t escape the cuteness at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s house!

The couple have posted the most adorable videos of their kids, twins Nicholas Iglesias and Lucy Iglesias, 3, and 19-month-old Mary Iglesias, rocking out to the Latin pop star’s new music. Enrique’s 11th studio album, Final, was released on Friday, Sept. 17.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Anna shared on her Instagram page a video of Nicholas, Lucy and Mary all riding together on a tennis court inside a red battery-powered kids’ Land Rover. The cute trio giggled as the record’s lead single, the upbeat pop tune “Chasing the Sun,” played in the background. The 40-year-old tennis star captioned the pic with three sun emojis and adding, “#chasingthesun #Finalalbum.”

Two days earlier, on the day Final was released, Enrique shared on his Instagram feed a video of little Mary sitting on a bed and bouncing along to “Chasing the Sun.”

