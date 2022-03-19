Enjoy the Weird and Fun Trailer for Sally Floss Digital Detective’ (Exclusive video)

James Cullen Bressack made pandemic lemonade out of lemons like many other creators. This is the case with his upcoming movie. “Sally Floss: Digital Detective,”This will be available in the Summer 2022.

According to the logline “In response to the financial crisis set forth by COVID-19, a shy teenager starts an internet-based detective agency to save her family home. She solves mysteries through digital footprints, virtual interviews, a brilliant mind, and an inherited intuition she never knew she had.”

Appropriately, “Sally Floss”This film was shot during the pandemic lockdown and makes extensive use of the quarantine lifestyle as well as the restrictive Zoom-eye-view of world in production. This trailer is exclusive to and shows how it all plays out.

And, honestly, with a title so charming as “Sally Floss: Digital Detective,”What is the point of saying no?

Kate Queen “Sally Floss”Lindsay Elston stars in the title role. It also stars Vernon Wells and Tara Reid. Ciara Hanna, Richard Tyson, Richard Tyson, Tara Reid, Todd Bridges and Eric Roberts are all part of it.

It’s produced by Queen and Laura Enock with cinematography by David Minadeo and music by David Bateman.

Enjoy the equally charming poster below.