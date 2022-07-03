Enjoy a relaxing glamping experience in Kent, a picture-perfect location

Emma Ledger, Acting Lifestyle editor, believes that the Garden of England makes a wonderful weekend getaway.

Askham, Kent offers a relaxing and enjoyable glamping experience for the whole family.

7 Greenhill Glamping is home to two luxury shepherd’s huts

7 Each comes with an en-suite bathroom, a kitchenette, table and chairs as well a wood burning stove that burns plenty of logs.

7 Hidden beneath Dover’s iconic white cliffs is a tunnel complex built during WW2

THE PAD Nestled in the heart of Kent’s picture-perfect village of Alkham, you’ll find Greenhill Glamping.

Surrounded by tree-filled hills, it’s home to two luxury shepherd’s huts, each including an en-suite, kitchen, table and chairs, a wood-burning stove with plenty of free logs and a bespoke king-size bed.

This is a no-kids zone, meaning you can de-stress and sip wine around the fire pit as sheep and horses graze nearby – at dusk you can even spot badgers and hear owls.

The welcome package includes hot chocolate, tea, coffee, homemade cake, marshmallows, and maps that include suggestions for places to visit.

Deliveroo looks amateurish with its breakfast hamper stuffed with local goodies. Two-night stays cost £300 (Greenhillglamping.co.uk).

OUT & ABOUT: Hidden beneath Dover’s iconic white cliffs is a tunnel complex built during WW2. A guided tour of Fan Bay Deep Shelter’s tunnels will take you on a 45 minute journey through history.

This is not for the faint of heart! Tickets cost £10 (Nationaltrust.org.uk).

If you’d rather explore above ground level, hire electric bikes from Tides Leisure Centre, £40 per day (Tidesleisurecentre.co.uk), and head to the smooth, traffic-free tracks of Betteshanger Country Park.

Formerly a Kent coalfield, it’s now a hub for cycling, running, archery and fossiling. On-site cafe The Lamp Room is a treasure, with a special house burger, £13, and tasty paninis, £7 (Betteshanger-park.co.uk).

Don’t miss safari park Port Lympne, famed for its conservation work and rewilding. An unforgettable experience is getting up close to the gorillas or giraffes. Entry costs £27 (Aspinallfoundation.org).

EAT UP While at Port Lympne, plot a route that takes you to Babydoll’s restaurant for lunch. Named after the zoo’s much-loved gorilla, this wooden ski-chalet-esque spot serves up brilliant pizzas and pastas, such as beef ragu tagliatelle, £15.

From Greenhill Glamping, it’s a 20-minute walk to the award-winning Marquis of Granby, a 200-year-old pub that delivers the warmest country welcome.

Boasting original beams and roaring fires on cool days, it’s a dreamy place to settle in for an ale or glass of wine before tucking into a dinner of dreams.

In fact, it’s so good that the starter of salt and pepper squid with padrón peppers, £12, followed by loin of cod with chorizo, £22, is a new contender for our death-row meal.

Finish with the salted caramel doughnut, £8, then waddle back up the hill to sleep it off (Marquisofgranby.co.uk).

PACK IT Manifest sunny days with this woven hat, £26, Oliver Bonas.

You are planning on barbecuing. Don’t forget to stock up on game-raising dipsAnd condiments, from £2, Leon.

These aren’t so much slippers as your new best friends while glamping, £12, Next.

BTW: Plan your glamping trip at Whitecliffscountry.org.uk and Englandscoast.com.

7 Don’t miss safari park Port Lympne, famed for its conservation work and rewilding

7 Don’t forget to stock up on game-raising dips and condiments, from £2, Leon

7 Manifest sunny days with this woven hat, £26, Oliver Bonas