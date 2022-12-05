England takes on Senegal in Round 16 – All the top memes and reactions

It’s now that the World Cup knockout stage has begun. Here is where it gets really exciting.

England has commenced against Senegal in the Last 16 match on Sunday. One mistake will bring an end to the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be expecting a tough encounter. Senegal are African champions having won their first AFCON title in 2021 and manager Aliou Cissé has his team well organised and offering plenty going forward.

They’ll be without their talisman Sadio Mane, who is missing the tournament through injury, but they got through the group stages after beating Ecuador and Qatar 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

England is confident, however, after they beat Wales 3-0 in the group stages.

This game is the latest time England have met an African side at the knockouts of a tournament. Kane and Co. are expecting to face the toughest test yet in their tournament.

As ever, it’s all fans have been talking about in the lead-up to the game.

Reactions have been coming in thick and fast on social media – these are the biggest memes and reactions so far.

Both sides were in Qatar getting into the spirit early.

