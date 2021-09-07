England need to concentrate on the 5 important points to win the record run chase

England will need 366 runs in pursuit of India to win the fourth Test on day five. It would be their best ever run chase.

England was in dire need of early wickets and Chris Woakes provided two. He first got Ravi Jadeja LBW for 17.

Ajinkya Rahane, who bats lower down the order once more, joined Virat Kohli at the crease. She initially survived an LBW shout, but it was overturned by review.

Rahane struggled to score runs in this series. He lasted only five balls more before Woakes gave him out LBW once again. Rahane did not review the decision.

Kohli had looked great at the crease, reaching 44 before Moeen Ali caught him at slip. India fell from 296-3 to 312- 6.

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were able to form an unbeatable partnership of 100 runs. The two batsmen scored half-centuries each before being outed by England’s spinners.

India was finally bowled out for 466 by Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Jasprit Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, who added 25, 24, and four, respectively.

England had to chase 368 for victory – this would have been their highest ever win rate.

England won the match 77 to 0. Rory Burns had 31 points and Haseeb Hameed had 43. This set up a possible grandstand finish on Day 5.

These are five points to remember from today’s play.

Woakes amazes once again

Woakes enjoyed a remarkable return to Test cricket. He scored 50 in England’s first innings, and 455 in India’s second.

He was unable to take any wickets on day 3, but Woakes struck quickly on day 4, dismissing Jadeja as well as Rahane LBW.

Ebony Rainford, a former England batter, said the following: “Well done to Chris Woakes today, he has looked much sharper today. He has given England some momentum.”

Rahane continues to struggle

India’s vice-captain has had a terrible tour. He made just 109 runs with an average of 15.57.

In this Test, Rahane fell to number six and Jadeja was promoted to number five. This may have been an attempt to protect Rahane.

It hasn’t gone according to plan. The 33-year old got out cheaply at The Oval in both innings.

Overton got him caught at slip in the first innings for 14. Woakes was all about him in the second innings and got him out LBW to a duck.

Michael Vaughan, former England captain, spoke on BBC Test Match Special. “Rahane looks like a player that has ‘gone. It is full and straight – that is a mind that is not quite with it.”

Pant and Thakur’s Partnership

India survived a slow collapse despite England’s early inroads. Pant and Thakur formed a 100-run partnership.

Thakur had already run the fastest Test 50 at The Oval, and he continued his winning streak in the second innings scoring 60 from just 72 balls.

Pant, on the other hand, was a little more vigilant but also reached his half-century. He scored 50 runs from 106 balls and helped India surpass the 300 run mark.

Jonathan Agnew, an ex-England bowler, said the following: “Thakur has really shone in this partnership. He was violent in the first innings but this one has been more sedate. This partnership is putting the game beyond England.”

Root is reluctant to spin

You would expect the spinner at The Oval to bowl a lot on day four, but England wasn’t willing to give the ball to Ali after day three.

Ali was able to get the ball and took Kohli’s wicket in his first over of a seven-over spell.

Root went back to work with the seamers once more as Pant, Thakur and their partnership began to grow. Ali and Root were then brought into the fight and removed in their respective first overs.

Shane Warne, the legendary Australian spinner, said this on Sky Sports “I think spin should have dominated play today, day four at the Oval is hard work.

“There was very little spin bowled, and they should have bowled earlier. Joe Root probably has under-bowled.

Burns and Hameed are both well-informed

England had to break the world record in order to win this game. It was important that their openers started well.

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Haseeb Hareb were both dismissed in the first innings. However, they were able to negotiate their way to the end of play on day four.

The partnership, which was unbeaten at 77 runs, ensured England had a chance to win the Test.

Phil Tufnell, ex-England spinner, spoke on BBC Test Match Special. “Well played Burns and Hameed, that is the perfect scenario. None down went at a nice clip and we come back tomorrow daring to dream.”