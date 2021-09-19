England legend Peter Shilton baffles fans after wife’s birthday tweet from his account

Peter Shilton has baffled fans after appearing to wish himself happy birthday in a post on Twitter.

Shilton entrenched himself as one of English football’s greatest ever goalkeepers during an illustrious playing career with Leicester City, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest, as well as becoming the most capped player in England’s men’s team with 125 caps.

His extraordinary reflexes, leadership and ability to lead made him an ever-present for England’s team during three World Cups as well as twenty years of action.

There was no doubt about his talent, but his social media interactions have puzzled the footballing world. His Twitter account posted a confusing birthday message.

To the delight of football fans, he tweeted a birthday message from Steph Shilton.

The tweet said: “Happy birthday to my wonderful husband @Peter_Shilton who I absolutely adore” accompanied with a photo of the couple together.

While it is likely that the couple have a shared Twitter profile, it still amused fans of football who responded with humorous tweets.

“Which one’s Peter?” joked one fan in reply to Shilton’s tweet.

“Happy birthday to Peter Shilton’s Husband Peter Shilton, Peter, who I adore, Shilton, absolutely,” One more.

“Did you get yourself a card Pete?” A third supporter was also interested.

The legendary goalkeeper was an integral part of Brian Clough’s legendary Nottingham Forest side of the 1970s and 1980s.

They won two consecutive European Cups in the 1978/79 and 1979/80 seasons – no English side has been able to accomplish this feat ever since.

During his time with Reds, he won one First Division title and a League Cup. He also won two European Super Cups.