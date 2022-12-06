England fans noticed Jack Grealish looking like Keira Knightley, according to England fans

England’s continued success at the 2022 World Cup has unleashed a lot of memes and jokes on social media, but we think we’ve found out favourite.
Everyone has their fave player in the squad but Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has become the undisputed king of the meme – in part thanks to his unique haircut.
This 27-year old has a unique look that includes a set of… well, curtains. He also wears a headband. It’s reminiscent of the 90s. It’s like three David Beckham haircuts rolled into one and you have to say: fair play to the lad, he pulls it off.
However, when sporting a bold haircut like that, there’ll inevitably be a lot of talk around it and many fans think that Grealish now bears more than a striking resemblance to Keira Knightley in the beloved 2002 film Beckham’s Beckham: Bend it Like Beckham.
Since Euro 2020, people have made the same comparison.
It all started. How it’s going. https://t.co/TPuPIY0Y04
— Kieran Doody (@Kieran Doody)
1625033014
Jack Grealish 🤝 Keira Knightley in #BendItLikeBeckham
iconic headbands https://t.co/VwZNX0el1B
— Lionsgate UK (@Lionsgate UK)
1625738647
Oh this one is gooood #Euros2021 https://t.co/gXRyrnItSm
— Rachel Collins (@Rachel Collins)
1625693125
Everytime I see Jack Grealish — I swear it’s Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham 🤣 #eng #euro2020 https://t.co/fWOIP20TET
— DAN. 🏴 (@DAN. 🏴)
1625690298
someone said jack grealish looks like keira knightley in bend it like beckham and i literally can’t unsee it https://t.co/5ku0W8pTik
— becks (@becks)
1625137775
This haircut makes Jack Grealish look great everytime I pass him. I think to myself, Keira Knightley was really good in ‘Bend It L… https://t.co/zKaXLCAGsm
— Sébastien (@Sébastien)
1624049617
my brother just said jack grealish looks like keira knightley in bend it like beckham and now i can’t unsee it https://t.co/XILdY8Jbxa
— em (@em)
1625689674
Keira Knightley (Bend it like Beckham) vs Jack Grealish https://t.co/esAh8SWQ9a
— chanya (@chanya)
1625693721
Now they’re back to the World Cup.
It is important to acknowledge that everyone has a point.
No word from Grealish on this but he does have slightly more important things to concentrate on at the moment – like a World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday.
We’re sure Keira will be watching somewhere.
