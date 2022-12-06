England fans noticed Jack Grealish looking like Keira Knightley, according to England fans

England’s continued success at the 2022 World Cup has unleashed a lot of memes and jokes on social media, but we think we’ve found out favourite.

Everyone has their fave player in the squad but Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has become the undisputed king of the meme – in part thanks to his unique haircut.

This 27-year old has a unique look that includes a set of… well, curtains. He also wears a headband. It’s reminiscent of the 90s. It’s like three David Beckham haircuts rolled into one and you have to say: fair play to the lad, he pulls it off.

However, when sporting a bold haircut like that, there’ll inevitably be a lot of talk around it and many fans think that Grealish now bears more than a striking resemblance to Keira Knightley in the beloved 2002 film Beckham’s Beckham: Bend it Like Beckham.

Since Euro 2020, people have made the same comparison.

Now they’re back to the World Cup.

It is important to acknowledge that everyone has a point.

No word from Grealish on this but he does have slightly more important things to concentrate on at the moment – like a World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday.

We’re sure Keira will be watching somewhere.

