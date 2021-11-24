Encanto’s debut at $1.5 million, House of Gucci nets $1.3 million

Disney’s “Encanto” netted $1.5 million in Tuesday evening previews and MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci”This was $1.3 Million more than the $1M that it took to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Encanto”The film is expected to gross $40 million in box office revenue over five days, which is more than any previous Disney holiday offerings. “Frozen II”In 2019, ($123,7 Million). “Ralph Breaks the Internet”In 2018 ($84.6 millions), “Coco”2017: $71 million These movies were made before the pandemic, however. “Encanto”If it can deliver on these estimates, it will be a relative victory.

It will be competing at the multiplexes. In addition to MGM’s “House of Gucci,”Sony launches a new survival horror movie in the franchise that features Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.” “House of Gucci”The expected earnings of $17 million-$20 million between Wednesday, February 7, and Sunday is $17 to $20 million. “Resident Evil”A sequel would be a debut in the range of $15 million to $17 millions. If “House of Gucci”If it hits this mark, it will be quite successful given the struggles of dramas such as “King Richard”And “Spencer”At the box office

Enjoy original music by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto”The story follows the adventures of a family hiding in a mysterious town in the mountains in Colombia. There, every child except one — Mirabel (voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Stephanie Beatriz) — has been blessed with a unique gift. Mirabel becomes their only hope when they discover that the supernatural powers of Encanto threaten their lives. The film has received a 94% RottenTomatoes Critics score from critics.

“House of Gucci”Mostly positive feedback (VarietyI loved it! Oscar buzz for Lady Gaga. However, there were some who felt it was too overstuffed. such as the New York Times’ A.O. ScottIt was called a “heaping platter of prosciutto.” That wasn’t meant as a compliment, with all due respect to the delicious ham.