Emraan Hashmi’s The Body Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will This Halt The Film’s Run?

The Indian Hindi-language drama thriller film “The Body” directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Sunir Kheterpal under the banner Iacom18 Motion Pictures, has hit the big screens of the country on 13th of December 2019.

The film features Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

However, very shocking news for the filmmakers is that the “Tamilrockers”, a leading torrent website for downloading movies, has leaked the full movie online on the same day of its release and has made it available for download there.

TamilRockers Leaks The Body Full Movie Download Online

Since the film is available for download from the pirated website, it is being expected that the profit-making capacity of the film will decrease, thus resulting into a huge fall in the box office collections.

The online movie streaming sites like Tamilrockers has put the film industry makers into a huge loss by reducing their significant source of return on investment, that is, the box office collections of the opening week.

The site has even been blocked by the government, but the developers still run it by changing the domain extensions every day and providing access to people using VPNs and proxy servers. The audience should be aware of this piracy until action is taken against it by the cyber police.

However, the millions of views of the trailer of the film suggest that the audience was keenly waiting for the film. Thus, the film will not only catch the attention of fans but will also compel them to step their feet into the theaters to watch the movie.

Although the availability of The Body on Tamilrockers will negatively affect the success of upcoming movies in the long run, but the film’s first-hand reactions are highly promising.

Awaiting more reviews and reports in the coming days.