Emotional Jason Kelce after Eagles loss – Is this the end? Joe Buck’s questioning

Emotional Eagles Star Jason Kelce Reveals Retirement Plans After Playoff Loss

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce’s time in the NFL might have come to an end as the team was eliminated from the NFL playoffs. The Tampa Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 32-9, and Kelce was spotted on the sidelines after the loss, overcome with emotions as his retirement looms.

Jason Kelce’s Emotional Moment

The Philadelphia Eagles struggled to gain consistency as the Buccaneers dominated for much of the game. Kelce was seen having an emotional moment as the clock wound down after a disappointing loss. The game was broadcast on ESPN with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the action.

**The Future of Jason Kelce in NFL: Retirement**

Towards the end of the game, cameras spotted Kelce standing on the sideline, appearing to tear up as the team trailed 32-9 with 30 seconds remaining. This emotional moment prompted Buck to ask Aikman during the broadcast if this was the last we saw of the All-Pro center. “You wonder if that’s it for the 36-year-old Jason Kelce,” Buck voiced.

Aikman chimed in and expressed he thought Kelce “looked filled with emotion.”

Kelce, 35, is in his 13th season in the league after being drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft from the University of Cincinnati. He’s spent his entire career with the Eagles and contributed to a victory in Super Bow 52 when they defeated the New England Patriots.

Former Eagle Looking Ahead to Retirement

Kelce has been very open all season that his retirement is near and on his mind. Earlier this year, he appeared on “The NFL Report” hinting at the possibility of retiring soon. “I think it is a lot, and I think the way we’ve justified it as a family is this [playing football] is going to be over pretty soon here. If it’s this year, which it very well could be, we want to make sure that we’re ready to go when football’s done,” Kelce said.

Kelce Reflects on Retirement Plans

This week, he spoke to reporters about the idea again. “My dad’s told me this from the moment I started playing football: You step off the curb one day and that could be the end of your career. So you try and approach every game with that mindset. But obviously, the closer and the older you get to that being a realization puts it out in front maybe a little bit more,” Kelce said.

**Accomplishments and Earnings in NFL**

Kelce has made over $81 million in his career while being named to the NFL Pro Bowl seven times and the league’s All-Pro team five times.