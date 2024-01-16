Emmys Reveal Best Comedy Series of the Year | Laugh Your Way to the Top with Top-Ranking Keywords

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Bear Takes Home the Prize!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards! The TV Academy has cast its vote for the best comedy series of the past TV season, and the winner has been revealed. Let’s dive into the details and see which show emerged victorious.

Emmy Nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series – 2023

The Emmy nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series – 2023 are as follows:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (Hulu)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

The Winner: The Bear

In a surprising turn of events, The Bear, a dramedy about a struggling Chicago restaurant, claimed the crown as the best comedy series of the past TV season. This win follows in the footsteps of beloved shows like Ted Lasso (2021 and 2022) and Schitt’s Creek (2020). The Bear’s victory solidifies its place among the most celebrated comedy series of our time.

The Bear’s Path to Victory

The Bear has indeed made its mark on the television landscape, with Season 1 clinching an impressive six Emmys. As if that weren’t enough, Season 2 has already aired and will be gunning for the 2024 Emmys.

In the current decade, The Bear joins the ranks of legendary shows that have left an indelible mark on television history. From Friends to Modern Family, Frasier to The Golden Girls, the list of Emmy-winning gems is a testament to the enduring power of comedy on the small screen.

To watch a teaser of The Bear, check out the video below!