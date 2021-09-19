Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet LIVE

THE Emmy Awards are back tomorrow night, with some of the biggest stars looking to stun on the red carpet.

The Emmys red-carpet will open Sunday at 6 PM ET before the ceremony at 8 PM ET.

Cedric the Entertainer will announce the winners and losers of 27 categories. But there’s more at stake than personal victories, and yardsticks of success or failure beyond trophies.

Streaming services are set for a triumphant evening that will further cast doubt on broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC as well as once-dominant cable channels like HBO and Showtime.

Around 500 nominees and their guests will gather in Downtown Los Angeles under a fancy tent with COVID-19 precautions, including testing and a vaccine requirement.

Dolly Parton, Angela Bassett and Michael Douglas are some of the prominent presenters. Jennifer Aniston is one of those stars who chose to remain away from the event due to concerns about virus.

