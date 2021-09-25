Emmerdale viewers predict unexpected Kim Tate twist after son Jamie’s ‘death’

Emmerdale viewers predict unexpected Kim Tate twist after son Jamie's 'death'
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Kim Tate is known for her brutality but viewers believe that the Emmerdale favourite may be about to show a different side to her personality.

After receiving a call confirming that Jamie Tate had been in an accident, she was shocked to find out the truth about her character.

After receiving the call, she immediately drove to the scene where Jamie crashed into a lake, narrowly missing an oncoming vehicle. Chas Dingle was driving the car.

This is a live TV news story that is being constantly updated.

Keep checking the page for the latest TV updates.



Jamie's car ploughed into a lake with his mum Kim rushing to the scene after hearing about the accident
Jamie’s car ploughed into a lake with his mum Kim rushing to the scene after hearing about the accident

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @CentralRecorder , or follow us on Instagram @dailystar to get the latest TV and celeb gossip 24 hours a day.

To get the latest news and to have your say, you can like our Central Recorder Showbiz page.

Subscribe to our Central Recorder showbiz newsletters.

Simply enter your email address below and click’subscribe.

You can download the Central Recorder App to receive flash alerts about the top stories of the day.

You can also subscribe to our monthly Central Recorder news bulletins. Simply enter your email address below and click’subscribe.

Latest News

Previous articleWhat Security Does Meghan and Harry Actually Have?
Next articleKim Kardashian’s Met Gala Ponytail Cost $10,000, Hairstylist Says

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder