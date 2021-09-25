Emmerdale viewers predict unexpected Kim Tate twist after son Jamie’s ‘death’

Kim Tate is known for her brutality but viewers believe that the Emmerdale favourite may be about to show a different side to her personality.

After receiving a call confirming that Jamie Tate had been in an accident, she was shocked to find out the truth about her character.

After receiving the call, she immediately drove to the scene where Jamie crashed into a lake, narrowly missing an oncoming vehicle. Chas Dingle was driving the car.

This is a live TV news story that is being constantly updated.

Keep checking the page for the latest TV updates.







(Image: ITV)



TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @CentralRecorder , or follow us on Instagram @dailystar to get the latest TV and celeb gossip 24 hours a day.

To get the latest news and to have your say, you can like our Central Recorder Showbiz page.

Subscribe to our Central Recorder showbiz newsletters.

Simply enter your email address below and click’subscribe.

You can download the Central Recorder App to receive flash alerts about the top stories of the day.

You can also subscribe to our monthly Central Recorder news bulletins. Simply enter your email address below and click’subscribe.