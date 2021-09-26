Emmerdale Update: As Own Family Member Attacks Her In Betrayal Charity Clings On To Life.

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle was attacked and left dead during Tuesday night’s double episode of the ITV soap.

On Tuesday, Emmerdale aired a dramatic hour-long episode of the ITV soap as Charity Dingle was left fighting for her life in hospital.

But the horror truth at the end of the hour-long installment saw fans learn precisely who attacked her during a break-in at the pub.

While it was an accident, the mystery attacker left Charity injured on the ground.

It was soon apparent that the break-in was orchestrated by a family member behind the brutal assault.

Charity’s ex Cain Dingle, the father of her daughter Debbie, was soon exposed as the person behind it.

His nephew Aaron Dingle clocked the truth before finding the stolen booze in his uncle’s garage.

Aaron’s mother Chas, Cain’s sister, owns the pub, and she recently confirmed they were having financial issues – leading to Al Chapman’s offer to invest in the business.

Given Al’s history with the family, Cain was desperate, like others, to stop the deal from going ahead.

Cain messaged his nephew to keep Chas away from the closed pub for a bit, and it wasn’t until later that his plan was exposed.

Charity walked into a masked man raiding the pub and tried to stop them before being pushed to the ground.

She hit her head, and after being found, she was rushed to hospital, not having regained consciousness.

At the hospital, Chas learned she was in the wrong way, confirming to loved ones she was fighting for her life.

Aaron headed to the garage to find out if Cain was behind it, with him confessing he accidentally knocked her over but had to flee because the police were on their way.

Cain explained he robbed the place so that Chas could claim on the insurance.

He had no idea that she had to be taken to hospital, though, or that she was seriously injured.

His face dropped when Aaron revealed Charity could die and was fighting for her life, realizing the enormity of what he had done.

But will Cain confess to the crime, and if Charity pulls through, can she forgive him?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7 pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8 pm on Thursdays.