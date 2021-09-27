Emmerdale Andrea Tate star Anna Nightingale is expecting second child with fiancé

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has announced she is expecting her second child with her fiancé Daren Dixon.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Andrea Tate on the ITV soap, revealed the exciting news to OK! Magazine on Monday.

And it appears the actress has already been forced to hide her blossoming baby bump on set as she continues filming on the Yorkshire-based soap.

The exciting news came as a surprise to the happy couple who have been struggling to keep the news a secret from fans and their four-year-old daughter Autumn in case she spilt the beans too soon.









Speaking to the publication about how her fiancé reacted to the joyous news, she said: “It’s always been a conversation; it’s always something we, as a family, have wanted.

“We were kind of like, ‘If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Daren’s very laid-back but his face did drop” she confessed.

“To be honest, it was a bit of a surprise to me as well, until I actually did that test, and even when I did it, I was like, ‘Oh, Ok.’ And then I did another one!”

The happy couple have been together for 10 years and engaged for seven but the parents are yet to set a date for their big day.

