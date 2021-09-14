Emma Raducanu Taken Away By Her Own Performance With The US Open Title

After beating Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu, a British star, won the US Open title at 18 years old. This was the most prestigious Grand Slam victory ever. Emma Raducanu makes the best of her US Open victory, proudly posing alongside her name on US Open champions wall.

British legend, the British superstar, posed next to her. She is forever immortalized as Flushing Meadows champion along with the likes of Naomi Osaka or the legendary Serena Williams.

Raducanu also posted a picture. “stunned”Emojis allow her to express herself and others accurately. The 18-year-old joked that she originally wanted to win enough prize money to replace her AirPods, which cost around £109. Her victory over fellow teenager Layla Fernandez of Canada in the enthralling final earned her a cheque of £1.8million.

Raducanu’s world ranking has also soared, and she is expected to become world number 23 – a rise of 127 places – after her stateside heroics. She was the first female or male qualifier to win a Grand Slam championship and she did it without dropping any sets, something Williams had done in 2014.

Raducanu was praised by social media after she won Fernandez’s 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Raducanu, who is the favorite to win Sports Personality of the Year, is expected to receive a CBE (Common Book of the Empire) from Queen Elizabeth II.

Her win makes her the first British woman ever to win a singles Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon 1977 and also marks her as the first British Grand Slam singles champion since Andy Murray in Wimbledon 2016.

Raducanu was booked to fly from the US to China for her grandma’s visit during the US Open final weekend. Her win at the US Open seems to have changed her plans. And her father, who was previously criticized for being too strict, acknowledged Raducanu was far better than he realized.