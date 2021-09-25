Emma Raducanu and Kate Middleton Play Tennis to Celebrate US Open Win

Kate Middleton joined tennis star Emma Raducanu to play tennis on Friday to celebrate the 18-year-old’s debut grand slam victory at the US Open.

The pair played in doubles as partners at the Lawn Tennis Association’s National Tennis Center (London).

After the match, Raducanu told reporters that Kate Middleton’s “forehand is incredible,”according to People.

The Duchess, who is a patron of the LTA, met with teenager athletes during her visit to the facility, in order to encourage tennis among people from diverse backgrounds.

“Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport,” People was informed by Kate Middleton’s office.

Raducanu won the US Open, shocking the tennis world after she entered the tournament ranked 150th.

British tennis star, Raducanu, has split with Andrew Richardson and is now looking for a coach.

“I feel like at this stage in my career, and playing the top players in the world, I realized I really need someone right now that has had that WTA Tour experience at the high levels, which means that I’m looking for someone who has been at that level and knows what it takes,” she told reporters, according to CNN. “And especially right now because I’m so new to it, I really need someone to guide me who’s already been through that.”