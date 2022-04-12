Emma Corrin Wears Balloon Bra and Matching Heels to Olivier Awards

By Tom O'Brien
  • Emma Corrin wore a very fashion-forward look to the 2022 Olivier Awards in London on Sunday. 
  • “The Crown” star attended in an outfit from Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2022 collection for Loewe. 
  • Corrin’s playful ensemble was designed with a balloon bra top and matching balloon heels. 

Emma Corrin turned heads on Sunday in one of her most eye-catching outfits to date.

“The Crown” star attended the 2022 Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall in a look designed with a balloon top and matching balloon heels. Harry Lambert styled Corrin in a straight-off-the-runway outfit from Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2022 collection for Loewe, according to Vogue

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images


Corrin’s mesh slip dress had a print of balloons in different shades of beige. It matched the 3D balloon bra top and black boots Corrin wore with the dress.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images


According to Vogue Runway, the balloon motif was heavily featured in the designer’s latest collection during Paris Fashion Week in February. 

Lambert shared Corrin’s look on Instagram with the caption: “🎈In Love 🎈! This one is for the Gays!”

He accessorized Corrin’s camp-inspired outfit with Cartier jewelry. 

This isn’t the first time Corrin and Lambert have had fun with her red-carpet fashion. 

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Corrin stood out in a custom strapless yellow Miu Miu dress. They paired the simple gown with a bonnet-style hat and fingerless gloves. The gloves exposed Corrin’s long, pointed black nails, which looked almost like claws. 

Emma Corrin wears a yellow dress, hat, and gloves on the Emmys red carpet.

Corrin’s look at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

David M. Benett / Contributor / Getty Images


Corrin and Lambert also worked together on the clown-inspired Miu Miu dress she wore to the 2021 Golden Globes.

That night, Corrin won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for their role as Princess Diana in season four of the hit Netflix series. 

Emma Corrin golden globes 2021

Corrin won a Golden Globe award in 2021 wearing a custom Miu Miu look.


@emmalouisecorrin/Instagram



“The Crown” star told Vogue that they sent the Italian label pictures of clowns as inspiration for their design. 

“It probably sounds a little bit crazy, but we were inspired by Pierrot clowns, with their giant ruffs and androgynous silhouettes,” Corrin said. 

Representatives for Corrin and Lambert did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. 

