Eminem Sees Dating As A Struggle Following His Divorce

Like a lot of celebrities, the single life isn’t a breeze for rapper Eminem. Eminem’s constant public scrutiny, media attention and the pitfalls of being so well-known create obstacles that are difficult to overcome. He is acknowledged as having been a great friend. “trust issues”This makes it hard to find a partner. Is Eminem currently in a relationship with anyone? Here’s what we know about his current relationship status as well as his past flings, both confirmed and rumored.

Eminem is currently single

December 2017 Eminem told Vulture, “Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates, and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.”He said that he uses Tinder to find women and also added that Tinder has helped him meet his wife. “going to strip clubs.”

In response to the interviewer’s question about whether being so well-known “is lonely”Eminem spoke for him. “Am I lonely? No, I’m good. Thanks for asking though.”

He was not a smooth sailer. He admitted it openly MTVHe has “trust issues.”

“I have trust issues—with women, friends, whatever. You always wonder what their real motives are,” The Detroit native admits. “I’ve got a small circle of friends, and it’s a lot of the same friends I’ve known forever. Right now, that works for me.”

He also mentioned other obstacles. “As far as going out, like dinner and a movie—I just can’t. Going out in public is just too crazy. … I mean, I’d like to be in a relationship again someday. Who doesn’t? It’s just hard to meet new people, in my position.”

Kimberly Anne Scott has confirmed the news

Scott appears in court in 2007. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images).

Eminem met Kimberly Anne Scott in high school. They began dating in 1989. Hailie Mathers, Scott’s daughter, was born in 1995 at the height of Eminem’s fame.

Scott and Eminem were married in 1999, before they divorced in 2001. They were briefly married again in 2006, between January and April.

Their relationship was certainly tempestuous. Scott was a substance abuser and was arrested in 2003 for felony cocaine possession. Scott was sentenced to a month imprisonment for violating probation. She was later charged with DUI 12 year later. Scott admitted to being depressed, which was exacerbated by the death her twin sister from a drug overdose.

Eminem’s thoughts about Scott sometimes emerged in his music. Some of his remarks were not forgiving. He wrote, for instance, a 2002 lyric. “Hailie’s Song”That was all he said. “a wife that’s determined to make my life livin’ hell.”

In fact, Scott was so disturbed by Eminem’s occasional public references to his anger towards her that she filed a defamation lawsuit against him in 2000.

Scott’s attitude towards him was much more gentle and compassionate later on. In a song entitled “Realistic Assessment of Their Situation in 2010”, Eminem accurately portrayed their situation in 2010. “I’m Going Through Changes,”When he wrote: “We just could never get it together hey, wish there was a better way.”

They are now co-parents that work more harmoniously together and seem to have moved past their shared history.

Eminem adopted two girls, Hailie and Eric Hartter. Whitney Scott Mathers is the biological daughter of Scott, a now-deceased Eric Hartter. Whitney was born in 2002, shortly after Eminem’s first divorce from Scott.

Eminem’s other adopted child is Alaina Marie Mathers, who is the biological daughter of Scott’s sister, Dawn—making her the rapper’s biological niece. Alaina was adopted by Eminem in 2000 due to her unstable family life.

Rumored: Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy and Eminem look over in a scene taken from the film ‘8 Mile’, 2002. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images).

Murphy and Eminem appeared together in 8 Mile (2002). Murphy was on The David Letterman ShowLetterman asked Letterman about her personal relationship to Eminem on November 8, 2002, in order to promote the film.

She stated that they had a brief affair. “It came and went,” Murphy replied, giggling charmingly. “I admire him and have nothing but wonderful memories,”She continued.

Eminem was slightly more reserved when he talked to MTV about Murphy’s connection to him. “Mimicking the sing-songy voice she used in last year’s Don’t Say a Word, Eminem grinned and said, “I’ll never te-ell.”

“Me and Brittany became friends,”He agreed after being pressed more. “I’ll say that.”

Rumored: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey reached to Eminem for help. Charmbracelet2001 album. Eminem claims they dated for six-months, as he has stated repeatedly in his songs “The Warning.”Carey has however consistently denied that they had ever been together, even in her song. “Clown.”

Carey was on December 2, 2002. Larry King LiveKing asked her if they had ever dated. She answered no and explained. “I hung out with him. I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. I don’t consider that dating somebody.”

Rumored: Nicki Minaj

In 2010, Eminem was featured on Minaj’s song, “Roman’s Revenge.” They traded references with each other, from Bad Meets Evil’s “Fast Lane” and Minaj’s “I’m Out” to Bad Meets Evil’s “Vegas.” She mentioned him as an influence in a 2017 interview for XXL 20ThAn anniversary.

Minaj jokedly replied to an Instagram comment by a fan that she was with Eminem in May 2018.

Eminem I asked her to call him.During a concert later that month. He joked with the crowd. “How many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj? They emphatically shouted their approval, then Eminem said, “Goddamn it, me too!”He said, “Nicki, if you hear this message, just text me, we’ll talk about it.”