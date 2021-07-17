‘Emily in Paris’ is an exciting comedy-drama television series that portrays hope and enthusiasm in a very flamboyant manner. The first season of ‘Emily in Paris’ was released in October 2020 on Netflix and had a reasonably devoted fanbase to the show. As it’s been some time since everyone heard about ‘Emily in Paris’, there is some exciting news ahead.

The main storyline circles around a young 20-something old Emily, who is brought to Paris for a job position that requires her to provide an American point of view to the seemingly monotonous French marketing agency. Struggling with love and relationships in her office, the show is full of enthusiasm and emotions that challenge her journey in a foreign country.

Emily in Paris Season 2: Renewal Status

Having premiered in October 2020, Netflix didn’t take too long in deciding the fate of the comedy-drama series. In November 2020, Netflix announced that ‘Emily in Paris’ will be renewed for a second season. But what do we know about the new season and when will it premiere? Let us check it out.

Emily in Paris Season 2: Netflix Release Date

So far, Netflix hasn’t given its fans any official release date for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2. This exciting news will most likely come at the end of the trailer for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2. However, a recent report revealed that ‘Emily in Paris’ has begun filming the second way back in May 2021 and could schedule a release date by the end of the year.

Emily in Paris Season 2: Cast

We all know that the adorable fan-favorite Lily Collins would make a return as the star of the show alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Bruno Gouery, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and much more.

Emily in Paris Season 2: Episodes

The first season of ‘Emily in Paris’ featured a total of 10 episodes that were dropped on a single date, which is usually the style of Netflix production releases. In a similar fashion, ‘Emily in Paris’ could also feature 10 episodes which are yet to be confirmed by the production unit.