Emily Blunt and Other First-Time Oscar Nominee Stars – The Breakthroughs of the Year!

2024 Oscar Nominations: Surprising First-time Nominees Shaking Up the Category

The 2024 Oscar nominations, hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, have shaken up the awards show season by recognizing several veteran actors for the first time. Among the nominees, Emily Blunt stands out for her groundbreaking first-ever nod for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Oppenheimer. She’s joined by other first-timers such as Da’Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers and Lily Gladstone for her stellar role in The Killers of the Flower Moon.

Emily Blunt: Breaking New Ground

Emily Blunt’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Oppenheimer marks her first-ever nod at the Oscars. With seasoned actors such as Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Jodie Foster also vying for the award, it’s evident that Emily has made a distinct impact with her performance. This also highlights the diversity and talent among this year’s nominees.

Lily Gladstone: A Standout Performance in The Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone’s portrayal in The Killers of the Flower Moon has earned her a well-deserved nod for Best Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards. Going up against established actors such as Annette Bening and Carey Mulligan, Lily’s recognition sheds light on her exceptional performance and her impact in the industry.

Cillian Murphy: First-time Nominee in the Best Actor Category

In an unexpected turn, Cillian Murphy, known for his diverse range of roles, has secured his first Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his performance as the physicist in Oppenheimer. He’s competing alongside fellow first-timers like Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper, and Colman Domingo, making this a category filled with talent and exciting prospects.

