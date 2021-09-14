Emily Atack Posts Poolside Pictures On Instagram Leaving Fans Dazed

After attending a wild National Television Awards, Emily Atack took a flight to sunny Marbella. The star took in the beautiful picture while enjoying the sunny coast and posted it to her Stories.

The 31-year-old woman looked amazing as she sipped on a margarita while sitting at the edge of the pool. “Soaking in all the Marbella culture @oceanclubmarbella,” she captioned her photo.

Emily wore a matching leopard print bikini set with simple black-rimmed glasses and a think Gold bracelet. She painted her nails a gorgeous shade of yellow and wore her long, wavy hair down. Fans and friends of the star took to the comments section to praise her for the beautiful photos.

“Those guys in the top right-sizing up whether they have a chance,” One user joked about the background folks. “Literally in love,” one user stated that while most users added heart eyes and fire emojis, one added them. An additional: “U look fab. Hope ur enjoying urself.”

after attending the National Television Awards, Emily shared a few photos of her holiday in Marbella.

“Haven’t had a holiday since 2019. Lock up your waiters,” Emily cheekily captioned these sultry photos. The Inbetweeners’ star was seen posing with the camera in a trio of photos. She was wearing a black triangle bikini with gold trim and holding a white wine glass in one hand.

Emily was looking beautiful in her velvet red dress, just hours after she had left the NTAs. Celebrity Juice’s star, Martha, boarded a plane early Friday morning to go to Spain with her sister Martha. She was also accompanied by a group of her friends.

She posted her journey to Marbella to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she had to get up after three hours of sleep and that she had to get up to board her flight. Emily uploaded a clip of Emily laughing at the top stairs of her home with her sister packing her suitcase at the bottom.