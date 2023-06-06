Emily Atack poses stunningly in a plunging summer white dress

The stunning photo of EMILY Atack in an asymmetrical white gown on the beach has her fans swooning.

She took the selfie at a height and was infused with a sun-kissed glow.

4 Emily Atack’s beach selfie oozed the summer vibes Credit: instagram

4 The actress is in Ibiza for a photoshoot Credit: instagram

Emily added some summery flair to her look by tying back her blonde locks and wearing a flower.

The I’m A Celebrity actress previously displayed her amazing figure wearing a barely there orange bikini on her Ibiza vacation.

She snapped a selfie in a mirror while working abroad with the fashion brand New Look.

Emily poses with tangerine swimming gear to show off her shape.

She snapped photos while gripping her bikini bottoms and held her camera above her face.

Emily’s blonde hair was styled in loose waves and pinned down for this photo. It has attracted a great deal of attention from Emily’s fans.

One person penned: “You look realllly fit,” and another added: “Beautiful on the inside and out!”

A third said: “INCREDIBLE,” while a fourth added: “love love loveeee.”

Inbetweeners actress, Jessica Chastain has posted a number of pictures from her holiday while working with popular high street fashion brand.

Emily sported a tight-fitting maxi in which she showed off her curves.

She looked just like the movie star she was as soon as she added a pair sunglasses to her outfit.

Her Instagram was flooded with comments from fans, one of whom said: “She’s an absolute goddess.”

The other asked, “Will I go out with you?”

The actress kept her fans informed about her Balearics trip where she was a model for New Look.

She captioned the shots: “All wrapped on summer shoot with @newlook family in Ibiza. Now we’re wrapped, we eat…. “Go to sleep at an appropriate hour”.

Emily has recently spoken about her past experience doing photo shoots for brands such as FHM.

Chatting to Kathy Burke on her Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake podcast, she said: “I enjoyed them.

“You know, I was quite young and, but I look back and I go f***ing hell I look amazing in those pictures.

“I was pretty, young, and thin. I liked being those things. I did not see it as sexual.

I was enjoying being on film, working with these amazing photographers and wearing all of these beautiful clothes. It made me feel like I had a great time and celebrated my youth and body. It’s perfectly fine to me.”

4 Emily looked amazing in a bikini in tangerine earlier on in the trip Credit: @newlook