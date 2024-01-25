Embrace Your Wobbles and Dimples – The Truth Behind Social Media’s Unrealistic Standards

The Shocking Truth Behind Social Media Fitness Photos: The Reality Revealed

SOCIAL media isn’t always real and one fitness influencer is here to prove it.

She reminded her viewers that posing and lighting was everything in terms of social media and to not get caught up in comparison.

6 Bree, a fitness influencer, reminded viewers that social media wasn’t everything Credit: TikTok/ breelenehan

6 She revealed what her body looked like behind the scenes Credit: TikTok/ breelenehan

Bree (@breelenehan) shared the video with over 400,000 TikTok followers.

She posed in a brown sports bra and matching shorts, smiling for a photo.

“What gets posted online,” she said, beaming brightly.

Why You Shouldn’t Compare Yourself On Social Media

Moments later, she revealed her unposed body and stomach to show the reality of social media.

“What doesn’t,” she said, revealing what her body actually looked like.

Another clip showed the fitness influencer doing push-ups from further away.

In a closer take, she explained that angles were everything and that reality was not always flattering.

The Deception of Posing and Angles

In more flattering angles, Bree showed off her biceps and muscle gains.

She followed up the clips with shots of her cellulite and rolls.

The Reality Behind the Photos

“Social media doesn’t show it all, please don’t compare,” she said, shaking her stomach fat.

“I leave regular reminders like this online because you might not see it often enough and I want you to know it’s okay if your body wobbles, jiggles, dimples, rolls, folds, bloats & feels soft.

“Just because you don’t see it regularly online doesn’t mean that those features don’t exist on 99% of the population, okay?”

People flooded her comments to thank her for the body-positive message.

“I needed this just now. I almost felt like I hated myself again,” said one commenter.

“Thank you for being a human and showing it!” said another.

Some believed her perspective set a great example for younger girls.

The Impact of Bree’s Message

“I have the most respect for you for posting this, this is so healthy for young girls to see,” said one commenter.

6 She showed off her muscles to demonstrate that posing and angles were everything Credit: TikTok/ breelenehan