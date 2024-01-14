Embarrassing Celebrity Encounter on Date: My Mortifying Fail!

Woman mortified after making jokes about a famous celeb sitting behind her

Issy Oakley shared the mortifying celebrity encounter on the Saving Grace podcast. Here’s how it all went down.

Making Jokes About Jesy Nelson

3 Issy Oakley was mortified after a celeb encounter in Nando’s Credit: YouTube

While on a date in Nando’s, Issy and her date discussed some of their favorite celebrity memes. The conversation took a turn when they discussed the viral Jesy Nelson Jingle Bell Ball meme.

Caught in the Act

Issy’s date brought up a debate about Jesy Nelson being too commercialized. This didn’t sit right with Issy, who tried to diffuse the situation by showing off her dance moves, imitating Jesy’s viral performance. Little did she know, Jesy Nelson herself was sitting at the table right behind her.

The Embarrassing Realization

3 She had no idea Jesy Nelson was sitting behind her

Issy was left mortified when Jesy Nelson called her out for making jokes about her. The embarrassing encounter led to Issy and her date leaving the restaurant without finishing their meals.

Viral Fallout

The clip of Issy’s mortifying encounter soon went viral on YouTube and social media, with people sharing their reactions to the cringe-worthy moment. While some found it funny, others were horrified by what happened.

